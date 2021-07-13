Chris Gayle Powers Back To Form As West Indies Wrap Up T20I Series Against Australia

West Indies have clinched yet another victory against Australia in the 3rd T20I, thereby winning the series with a dominant six-wicket win at St Lucia. Winning the toss for the third time, Australia chose to bat instead of chasing like it did in the last two matches. Australia was hoping to keep the tournament alive, however, their hopes were stalled as Nicholas Pooran's side sealed the victory in the 3rd T20I.

In the earlier match, West Indies won against Australia with a 56-run lead on Sunday. The West Indies squad included Obed McCoy who replaced Fidel Edwards as the latter is injured. In the first over, Matthew Wade scored 9 runs while Aaron Finch scored 1 run. Matthew smashed a four followed by two singles. As the match continued, Australia ended up scoring 141 with 6 wickets thereby setting a target for West Indies to chase. The Windies had a good chance to chase the score and seal the series victory.

Pooran's side attained the target within 14.5 overs with a milestone achievement for Gayle who scored 67 off 38 balls with seven sixes. Gayle's performance in the 3rd T20I has made him the first player in history to score 14000 runs in this format. Pooran also smashed 32 off 27 and West Indies sealed the series victory with a hat-trick of wins. The fourth leg of the tournament will be played on July 14.