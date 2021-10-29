Chris Gayle Predicts Team Which Can Reach The T20 World Cup Final Apart From West Indies

As the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup is going on in full swing in the UAE, it is still not clear which team will make it to the Semi-Final and ultimately qualify for the final. However, cricket experts and fans have started to pick their favourite team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup. Now, West Indies explosive batter Chris Gayle has joined the prediction game and predicted the one team apart from West Indies, who will qualify for the T20 World Cup Final.

Speaking to ICC, Chris Gayle was asked to name any team whom he thinks will qualify for the T20 World Cup final apart from West Indies. The 42-year-old cricketer said, "Apart from West Indies, I think New Zealand. They play good team cricket. It's not like they have many big names, but they always pull together and that's very important within a team. You have to give them credit for that".

It is pertinent to mention that West Indies is currently playing a do-or-die match against Bangladesh (while writing this article) as the defending champions suffered defeat in their first two matches of the Super 12. First, the West Indies was defeated by England, and soon, Kieron Pollard & Co faced loss at the hands of South Africa.

India vs New Zealand in ICC tournaments

New Zealand will lock horns with Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31. New Zealand and Team India both have suffered a loss in their Super 12 opening game against Pakistan. In terms of ICC tournaments, India last defeated New Zealand 18 years ago during the ICC World Cup 2003.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns again in Sunday’s clash, let’s take a look at India’s record against New Zealand while playing in tournaments organised by the International Council of Cricket-

India and New Zealand last played against each other during the final match of the inaugural edition of the ICC Test Championship earlier this year, where Kane Williamson’s side clinched the match by defeating the Virat Kohli led-unit by eight wickets in Southampton.

In the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where New Zealand defeated Kohli’s side by 18 runs in a rather low-scoring match.

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 in India, India faced New Zealand in the Super-10 fixture. New Zealand scored 126/7 in the first innings of the match after an economical bowling performance from India. However, the Kiwis went on to win the match after India suffered a batting collapse and got bundled for 79 runs at the loss of 10 wickets.

In the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, New Zealand was the only team who defeated India, in the title-winning campaign.

(Image: AP/Twitter/@T20WorldCup)