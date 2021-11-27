Chris Gayle Provides Crucial Update On Retirement; Says 'Doubtful You Will See Me Playing'

West Indies power-hitter and star batter Chris Gayle on Saturday expressed his doubt that he might not don the 'Maroon' jersey again. In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Chris Gayle was asked whether he will be playing the T20 World 2022 in Australia or not, to that the 'Universe Boss' said that he will be in Australia but not sure about as a player or as a supporter for West Indies team. Gayle said,

“I will be in Australia one way or the other next year (during the T20 World Cup). I will be there because I haven’t been there in sometime. The World Cup will be in Australia so I would be there. You know, it might take some extra effort. Sit in the stands, have a cold one and says ‘Hi guys, I’m here. I ain’t leaving. So yeah, I am looking forward to it."

Furthermore, Gayle expressed that he is doubtful whether he will play for West Indies in international cricket or not and also revealed that there is something planned between him and the West Indies cricket board.

"It’s doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again in international cricket. We have something planned against Ireland. I am just waiting for the board to finalise things. And once we get a date, we would find out what it is. It should be back home in Jamaica, Sabina Park. Final international run so I’m looking forward to it", added Gayle.

Gayle played his last game for West Indies in the T20 World Cup against Australia as he also received the guard of honour along with Dwayne Bravo from the opposition during the match. However, the 'Universe Boss' had made it clear that he was not retiring from international cricket anytime soon but more importantly, he wished to play his farewell game in his hometown Jamaica.

Chris Gayle T20I stats

Chris Gayle was in dismal form during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, however his T20 records say a far different story. After making his international debut for West Indies in 1999, Gayle was a permanent fixture for the team in Test and ODI matches. He played his first T20I match in 2006 and went on to play 79 matches, scoring 1899 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

He also hit two centuries and 14 half-centuries in the process. He was known for playing T20 cricket around the globe for various franchises and played a total of 453 matches in many leagues. He has a total of 14,321 T20 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.44, which also includes 22 centuries and 87 half-centuries. Apart from his T20 stats, Gayle hit a total of 10,480 runs in 301 ODI matches and 7214 runs in 103 Test matches for West Indies. He played his last Test in 2014 and his last ODI in 2019.

(Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter)