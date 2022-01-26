Chris Gayle 'reaffirms Close Ties With PM Modi', Wishes India On 73rd Republic Day

Veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Wednesday wished India on its 73rd Republic Day tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the message. India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.The celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath.

Chris Gayle joins India's Republic Day 2022 celebration

Taking to Twitter Chris Gayle wrote, "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day." He also wrote about waking up to a personal message sent from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also reaffirming his close personal ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. He ended the tweet with "congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love." The tweet had flags of India and Jamaica along with folded hands and heart emojis.

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Chris Gayle career

Chris Gayle is regarded as one of the finest batters of the shortest format. He has scored a total of 14,321 T20 runs from 445 innings, including 22 centuries, the highest for any batter in the world. Gayle has also played 103 Test matches, 301 ODI games, and 79 T20 internationals. he has 7,214 runs in Test cricket, 10,480 runs in the 50-over format, and 1,899 runs in T20Is. The 42-year-old was the first batter to hit a century in T20 internationals, a feat he achieved during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Gayle has also won two T20 World Cups with the West Indies team.