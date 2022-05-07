Chris Gayle Reveals Reason For Snubbing IPL 2022: 'I Felt Like I Wasn’t Treated Properly'

Star West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle has revealed the reason for his absence from the Indian Premier League 2022 season. The 42-year-old, who has established himself as one of the most explosive batters in T20 cricket, believes he was not given the respect he deserves in the cash-rich tournament.

Chris Gayle explains why he snubbed IPL 2022

In an interview with The Mirror UK, Chris Gayle said, "For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly. So I thought, 'okay, you (Gayle) didn't get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.' So I said, 'okay, that's it, I'm not going to bother to enter the draft,' so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket, so I’m just trying to adapt to normality."

However, the 'Universe Boss' has not hinted at hanging up his boots yet as he has vowed to return to the IPL next year. The swashbuckling cricketer has also revealed the names of two teams he would like to play for. "Next year I’m coming back, they need me," Gayle said. "I’ve represented three teams in the IPL: Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL and Punjab, they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens."

If Chris Gayle was to return to the IPL with either the Royal Challengers Bangalore or the Punjab Kings, the two sides will hope that the veteran batter can guide them to their first title.

He was yet to win the IPL, as his first IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders had won two titles after his tenure with the team ended in 2010.

Other Teams that have won IPL

In 14 editions of the IPL that have taken place so far, five different teams have won the Board of Control for Cricket in India-led league. Mumbai Indians are the most successful with five titles. They are followed by the Chennai Super Kings with four winners' trophies and KKR with 2 titles. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the competition once each.