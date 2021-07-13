Chris Gayle Reveals Why ICC Doesn't Want Him To Use 'The Universe Boss' Bat Sticker

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) doesn't want him to sport 'The Universe Boss' sticker on his bat. Gayle, after scoring a match-winning fifty against Australia in the third T20I, said the ICC had asked him not to use the sticker on his bat so he shortened it to just 'The Boss'. When asked if the ICC had made the request because of copyright issues, Gayle said, "Yeah, yeah, yeah...Well I'll have to copyright it". Gayle jokingly added that it's him who is the real boss of cricket and not the ICC.

Chris Gayle's got some fresh stickers after a short conversation with the ICC! 😅 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/99nxhrBrGP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Gayle becomes first player to reach 14,000 T20 runs

During the match, Gayle became the first batsman in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, courtesy of his match-winning 67 off 38 balls. Gayle was already the highest run-scorer in the shortest format with more than 3,000 runs ahead of the second-placed Kieron Pollard, who is nearing 11,000 runs in T20s. Gayle helped his side win the match by 6 wickets and secure the five-match series with a lead of 3-0.

“Don’t mind the numbers ... you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still. Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments ... just respect the Universe Boss and let him play cricket and have some fun,” says Chris Gayle #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/T82uZ1Es4g — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Gayle, along with stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran forged an important partnership to help West Indies cross the 100-run mark while chasing a low target of just 142 runs. Earlier, Australian openers Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch had given a good start to the Aussies after winning the toss in St Lucia. However, the batsmen that followed after Finch and Wade failed to continue the momentum as West Indies restricted them for 141/6 in 20 overs.

(Image Credit: Windies/Twitter)

