Chris Gayle Shatters Glass With Six Off Jason Holder's Bowling In CPL 2021 | Watch Video

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Barbados Royals to kickstart their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 campaign. The match was the second of the first two matches of the new season, played on Thursday. Chris Gayle made his return to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, a team he had led to the 2017 finals where they lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium.

CPL 2021: Chris Gayle breaks the glass on his return to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The addition of 41-year old Gayle adds more firepower to the Patriots' batting lineup. Apart from Gayle, the team also signed Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford from Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively. Gayle's return to the team did not start on a great note as he just managed to score 12 runs off 9 balls. He was dismissed by Royals bowler Oshane Thomas. The highlight of his short stay, however, was the six of Jason Holder's delivery that shattered a window glass in the stands.

CPL 2021: Recap of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

The Royals after winning the toss asked St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to bat first. Mohammad Amir and Oshane Thomas gave early breakthroughs for the Royals picking up the wickets of Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas. Chris Gayle and Asif Ali were also dismissed cheaply. However, Sherfane Rutherford and skipper Dwayne Bravo ensured that there was no further slide as both of them staged a comeback with a 115 run stand. Rutherford scored 53 runs, while Bravo remained unbeaten on 47 runs from 35 balls which helped the team to reach 175-5. Chasing 176 runs Royals lost the first four wickets with just 67 runs on board. Shai Hope (44) and Azam Khan (28) did try to provide some fightback but ultimately the team could score just 154-7, losing the match by 21 runs.

Chris Gayle to play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 phase 2

After CPL, Gayle is expected to participate in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings took to social media to drop a massive hint regarding the Jamaican batter's availability in IPL 2021. Gayle played the first eight matches for PBKS in the initial stage of IPL 2021. He scored a total of 178 runs at an average of 25.42 in the first leg of IPL 2021, with his highest individual score being 46. Despite his age, Gayle has been performing consistently in the IPL for the past three seasons. The West Indian batter is expected to play a crucial role for PBKS in the second leg of IPL 2021 and will look to get his side a secure entry into the playoffs.