Chris Gayle Surprises Fans With Intense Workout Video From Room Ahead Of IPL 2021: WATCH

At age 41, the oldest member of the PBKS squad, Chris Gayle has proven that age is no barrier to fitness. Currently finishing up his mandatory 7-day quarantine in the Punjab Kings' team hotel in Mumbai, the West Indian legend uploaded a video of himself training hard in his hotel room. Gearing up to play in what will be his 13th IPL season, Gayle can be seen making use of the room furniture to effectively get a workout in before hitting the nets.

Having missed a large chunk of his side's matches due to fitness issues last year, Gayle almost managed to pull off a miracle as he helped Punjab bring an end to a miserable six-game losing streak and guided them to five wins on the trot. Sadly, this proved to be just one short of what would have taken the team to their first playoffs since 2014. With coach Wasim Jaffer stating that Gayle will remain the No.3 batsmen for the side, expect lots of fireworks from the 'Universe Boss' in the 2021.

PBKS new logo and team name

Having failed to make the playoffs at the IPL for the 6th consecutive time after finishing in sixth place (out of eight teams) on the table last year, the Kings XI Punjab side will enter the tournament this year with a brand new identity. Just one day before the IPL 2021 auction, on February 17, the side revealed their new name and logo through a video campaign on social media, christening themselves as the Punjab Kings (shortened to PBKS). Here is the PBKS new logo reveal video:

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal ðŸŽº

swagat karo #PunjabKings da ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘ðŸ¤©#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

PBKS jersey 2021

To complete the transformation, the Punjab Kings also debuted a brand new jersey. With a golden lion and golden stripes set on the side's familiar red background and mandatory sponsor logos peppered throughout, the jersey is not jarringly different from the team's previous uniform but just enough to signify the change that they have gone through in the last year. Its release, on March 30, however, was met with some trolling as fans pointed out its uncanny similarity to the old Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

KL Rahul and co. will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the rest of the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule:

PBKS squad for IPL 2021

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

Image Credits: Punjab Kings Twitter