West Indies cricket icon Chris Gayle has taken a subtle jibe at Pakistan after the first ODI between the Babar Azam-led side and New Zealand was called off with immediate effect due to security concerns on Friday. However, after the abrupt postponement of the ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement, laying the blame on New Zealand for not remaining patient, and walking out of the series midway.

Chris Gayle viral tweet

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chris Gayle jokingly mentioned that he will be on his way to Pakistan in a day's time and whether anyone is interested in joining him.

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

The question now is will Chris Gayle indeed be landing in Pakistan in a day's time? The answer is a no as the 'Universe Boss' is currently in the UAE along with the Punjab Kings team who he will be representing in the upcoming IPL 2021 Phase II starting Sunday. PBKS would be expecting him to come out all guns blazing as they look forward to winning their maiden IPL trophy.

Prior to the Indian Premier League's suspension on 4 May, Punjab Kings were at the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table with just three wins from eight games and six points to their tally. The 2014 finalists would now be hoping to make amends in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Chris Gayle played the first eight matches for PBKS in the initial stage of IPL 2021. He amassed 178 runs at an average of 25.42 in the first leg of IPL 2021 with his highest individual score being 46. The Caribbean power-hitter would now be hoping to unleash the Gayle Storm on the 22 yards in the remainder of the tournament.

Punjab Kings will lock horns against northern rivals Rajasthan Royals on 21 September in their first match after the resumption of the season.

Pakistan vs New Zealand series abandoned

The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday after both teams remained in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White later issued a statement, saying that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments and said, "The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests."

NZC said that it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB also stated that the security officials of the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay there.