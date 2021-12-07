Chris Gayle's Farewell Match Likely In Jamaica During West Indies Vs Ireland Series

Earlier in November just after the West Indies was knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, their star batsman Chris Gayle was rumoured to have played his last game. However, he soon revealed that he will not be retiring from international cricket that soon and that he wishes to play his farewell game in his hometown in Jamaica. Now Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced three ODIs and a sole T20I match against Ireland in Jamaica from 8 to 16 January.

"It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it a long time and then I’ll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can’t say that as yet," said Chris Gayle during Facebook Live chat with ICC after Australia vs West Indies match. Gayle has earlier said that he would like to play his farewell game in Jamaica and the sole T20I match seems the perfect opportunity for him should CWI decide to include him in the squad.

"It's whether collectively we all feel that it's appropriate for him to have one last game at home to say farewell in a one-off game," Johnny Grave, CWI's chief executive, told the Mason and Guest radio show in Barbados last month. "That Ireland series would represent that opportunity. It would certainly be appropriate, as far as I can see it, to treat our players and give them the opportunity to bow out - especially players like Chris who have had unbelievable careers and won trophies for the West Indies." Gayle will most likely not be included in the three ODI matches as they will count towards the qualification for the 2023 World Cup through the Super League. So the sole T20I match could be the perfect opportunity for his farewell to international cricket.

West Indies vs Ireland: Schedule

8 January - 1st ODI

11 January - 2nd ODI

14 January - 3rd ODI

16 January - Only T20I (D/N)

All matches will be played at Sabina Park, Jamaica

Image: T20WorldCup.com