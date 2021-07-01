Chris Green Says 'DK’s Kit On The Mic Is A Vibe'; Dinesh Karthik Responds From UK

Netizens are quite impressed with Team India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik's commentary skills who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK). Dinesh Karthik and Team India's legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar were in the star-studded commentary panel including Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop, and Michael Atherton for the WTC Final. Gavaskar and Karthik will next be heard doing commentary in India vs England Test series. Now, Australia's off-spinner Chris Green has been bowled over by the vibe of Dinesh Karthik's attire during commentary.

'DK's kit on the mic is vibe,' says Chris Green

Chris Green on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Dinesh Karthik while speaking to the broadcasters during India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC). Chirs Green on Twitter wrote, "DK’s kit on the mic is a vibe" In the picture shared by Chris Green, Dinesh Karthik is wearing a floral printed shirt along with cool spectacles and an enigmatic wristwatch. As soon as Chris Green shared Dinesh Karthik's photo, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer expressed his gratitude to the off-spinner and wrote on his Twitter:

That's really sweet of you greeny . Thanks mate 😊👌 https://t.co/BCW2UvGpWf — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 1, 2021

Dinesh Karthik Motivates Team India After WTC Loss

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dinesh Karthik wrote that it was a contest worthy to be called a 'Final' and then added that the pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game, and eventually, it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 Test side. Furthermore, 'DK' concluded by saying that he is proud of Team India and will always continue to be so.

Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Karthik is an integral part of the KKR side in the IPL 2021. In spite of the cricketer relinquishing the team's captaincy mid-season last year, he still remains to be a part of their think tank as Eoin Morgan's deputy. Karthik amassed 123 runs in the 7 matches he played in the latest edition of the T20 competition at a decent strike rate of 138.20.

Talking about the Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL, he has featured in 203 games in his career so far, in which he has scored a total of 3946 runs with 19 half-centuries. He has a significant chance of becoming the 11th player to cross the 4000-run mark in the tournament when the competition resumes in the UAE in September.

(Image Credits: @chrisgreen_93/Twitter)