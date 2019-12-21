Chris Jordan Strikes From Nowhere And Pulls Off A Screamer Against Melbourne Renegades

Chris Jordan has been having a good time as of now. He has been roped in by the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 for a sum of Rs.3 Crore. Meanwhile, he has justified that the Punjab franchise has indeed made the right decision after he took an absolute blinder out of nowhere in a Big Bash League (BBL) match.

Chris Jordan strikes from nowhere to take a stunner

Chris Jordan, who has represented England in limited-overs is known for taking some unbelievable catches while playing franchise cricket across the globe. He once again took an unbelievable catch out of nowhere in the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades that was played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

It happened on the fifth ball of the 18th over that was bowled by Fawad Ahmed. Ahmed had bowled a fuller one around off stump as Daniel Christian decided to go for glory by heaving his bat for a big one. For a moment, it felt as if the ball would just land short of the boundary and cross the ropes. However, Chris Jordan out of nowhere pulled off a stunningly unbelievable catch by a full-length dive to his right which was a 'Superman' effort as the dangerous Christian walked back and also dealt a final blow to the Renegades. The video of this screamer from Chris Jordan was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

This was not the only occasion where Jordan had shone on the field. A couple of overs earlier, he had also displayed some brilliant football skills to prevent a certain boundary.

Believe the English call this 'the world game'



Nice ⚽ skills from @CJordan and @liaml4893!

#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/6cVTQvBnk6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

Scorchers who were put in to bat by the Renegades skipper Aaron Finch scored 196/7 in their 20 overs riding on half-centuries from Cameron Bancroft (51) and an unbeaten 56 from the home captain Mitchell Marsh. In reply, the visitors tried to put up a fight with half-centuries from Shaun Marsh (55) and Beau Webster (67*). Webster's unbeaten knock went in vain as Perth Scorchers registered an 11-run win.

Fans hail Chris Jordan for his screamer

After watching Chris Jordan pull off a screamer to dismiss Daniel Christian, the fans came forward and lauded the athletic cricketer for his superhuman effort. Here are some of the reactions.