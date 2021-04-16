Chris Lynn Bonds With Trent Boult, Fans Come Up With Surprise COVID-19 Related Question

Chris Lynn had a wonderful knock in the opening match of the IPL 2021, scoring 49 runs in the absence of Quinton de Kock. Chris Lynn, on the morning of April 16, posted pictures of him in monochrome surfing on the waves of Chennai beach with his teammate Trent Boult. Fans had mixed reactions to this tweet with some fans admiring his beautiful morning start while most questioning the rules of bio-bubble being not being followed strictly.

Before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, fans were worried whether the IPL 2021 would be carried out in India in the event of rising coronavirus cases. The BCCI had to come up with strict bio-bubble rules so that the players and the staff don't come in contact with the outside world. The IPL 2020 was delayed but successfully carried out in U.A.E. in the first year of the pandemic due to strict protocols that were followed during the tournament.

Bio-bubble rules and regulations

A bio-bubble is a certain pre-decided area, like the stadium and the hotels in which the teams are staying. The team and their complete staff cannot step outside this area and they have to stay inside this bio-bubble throughout the tournament. Anyone entering the bio-bubble has to go through a compulsory 7-day quarantine in their hotel room where the person will be monitored and tested for being Covid negative. A person who is found Covid positive will face a minimum 10-day quarantine and the players won't be vaccinated during the tournament. Also, people are appointed to keep a watch on the bio-bubble breaches that might take place by the players.

Did Chris Lynn and Trent Boult breach rules?

In light of all these rules, fans were left speculating whether Chris Lynn and Trent Boult had breached the bio-bubble, for which the answer at the moment stands as a 'No'. The Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule has them facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 17. Mumbai Indians currently stand second in the IPL 2021 points table. The Trent Boult IPL 2021 bandwagon is also gaining some steam where the bowler played a major role in defending the total against KKR.

Chris Lynn net worth

Chris Lynn has participated in major league franchises like the IPL and the Big Bash League. According to InsideSport, Chris Lynn has earned around INR 28.6 crores from the IPL itself. Playing in the major leagues has skyrocketed the Chris Lynn net worth, which stands at $2 million as per networthey.com. On the other hand, the Trent Boult IPL 2021 salary currently stands at INR 3.2 crore and has earned a total of INR 32.4 crores from the tournament.

