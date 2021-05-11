Chris Lynn Leaves Netizens In Splits With Response To Dinesh Karthik's Vaccine Jab Photo

The IPL 2021 was carried out during the second wave of the coronavirus which eventually led to the IPL suspension after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. Amidst the crisis, people have realised the importance of getting vaccinated and everyone is awaiting their turn and trying to schedule a slot for the same. Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders team member Dinesh Karthik took his vaccination dose which received a response from Australian player Chris Lynn.

Chris Lynn responds to vaccination picture of Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik posted a picture of himself taking the vaccination dose on Twitter. Karthik posted the picture on Tuesday saying that he got vaccinated. Chris Lynn responded to the tweet by commenting that Karthik would have at least worn pants, pointing out the fact that he took his vaccine jab in his joggers.

Could have at least worn pants — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 11, 2021

Netizens were left in spits after this response from Chris Lynn. Dinesh Karthik responded to Chris Lynn by saying that he was thinking of wearing shorts like him only to realise that he was not in the Maldives. After the IPL suspension, the Australian players and all the non-playing personnel have flown out from India and are spending their time in the Maldives till the flight restriction in Australia is lifted.

I was thinking shorts like you , then realised I'm not in Maldives . So wore this 😂 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 11, 2021

Cricketers donation to Covid-19

After the IPL suspension news, members of the cricketing world have been seen trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. While some players are extending donations in support of the fight against Covid-19, others are appealing to everyone to get vaccinated. Cricketers have come forward to donate after the IPL suspension, mainly inspired after the Pat Cummins donation.

The cricketers' donation to Covid-19 relief includes players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his Man of the Match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators.

SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000 while IPL commentator Akash Chopra also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. While many players are still coming forward to donate, Indian captain Virat Kohli had initiated a campaign to raise INR 7 crores for Covid relief measure. He has also donated a sum of INR 2 crores for the same cause.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid report had led to IPL suspension

The Covid scare in the IPL 2021 had started from the KKR team due to the Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report. When Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. At this point, four teams had come ahead with positive cases. In light of the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Image Source: KKR Instagram/IPLT20.com