Chris Lynn Requests Cricket Australia For Chartered Flight Home For Players Post IPL 2021

Australian T20I specialist as well as Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a chartered flight to take its players home from COVID-ravaged India after the IPL is over and revealed that his franchise will get all members of the team vaccinated next week. The ongoing season concludes on May 30.

He has come up with this request after three of his national teammates including the likes of Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and, Andrew Tye have withdrawn from this edition's marquee tournament amid the escalating health crisis in India as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.

On Monday, Cricket Australia had enquired about the health and travel plans of the IPL players.

'Hopefully, the government will let us get home on a private charter': Chris Lynn

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter. We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over", he added.

At the same time, the explosive opening batsman has said that the players are putting their best foot forward to bring a smile on the faces of people which according to him is the need of the hour.

"Obviously India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament," Lynn said.

'All flights between Australia and India suspended until May 15': Scott Morrison

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has officially confirmed that all direct passenger flights between Australia and India are suspended until May 15. This was announced by Morrison after a meeting of the National Security Committee of Cabinet. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that Australia will send ventilators and protective equipment to help India deal with a record-breaking COVID outbreak.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Instagram-Mumbai Indians/AP)

