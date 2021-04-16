Chris Morris Equals Ravindra Jadeja But Misses Out On THIS All-time MS Dhoni IPL Record

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris played a sensational knock with the bat on Thursday to help his team cross the line in their clash against the Delhi Capitals. The pacer proved to be expensive with the ball in the contest, however; the player made amends with a match-winning batting performance in the crucial encounter. The right-hander took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in the final overs of the match but narrowly missed out on a significant all-time MS Dhoni IPL record.

Chris Morris equals Ravindra Jadeja but misses out on all-time MS Dhoni IPL record

The contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals proved to be a blockbuster one as both the participating teams went all guns blazing in the 7th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Sanju Samson-led RR side were chasing a target of 148 at the Wankhede Stadium. While their top-order batters failed to make an impact in the game, David Miller and Chris Morris came up with a gutsy performance with the bat to help RR clinch a stunning 3-wicket victory in the last-over thriller.

Chris Morris remained unbeaten on 36 from just 18 deliveries. The swashbuckling batter slammed four sixes in his innings. Moreover, the 33-year-old smashed 29 runs from the last two overs of the contest. MS Dhoni holds the record of scoring the most number of runs in the last two overs of a game in a winning cause.

The CSK captain amassed 30 runs in the 19th and 20th over against the Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) back in 2010. Ravindra Jadeja was second on the list with 29 runs. The left-hander achieved the feat against KKR in 2020.

RR vs DC scorecard

DC - 147/8 (20 overs) (Rishabh Pant - 51, Tom Curran - 21) (Jaydev Unadkat 3-15, Mustafizur Rahman 2-29)

RR - 150/7 (19.4 overs) (David Miller - 62, Chris Morris - 36*) (Avesh Khan 3-32, Chris Woakes 2-22)

RR won by 3 wickets

PBKS vs CSK live streaming

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action on Friday as the Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League. The fixture will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network. The PBKS vs CSK live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST.

