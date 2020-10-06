Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Chris Morris To Return In Bangalore Playing XI For Saturday's Southern Derby Vs Chennai?

South African all-rounder Chris Morris is likely to play his first match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season against Chennai on Saturday, October 10.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Chris Morris

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore lost to Delhi by 59 runs in the 19th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite their recent defeat, the Bangalore side is still placed at No. 3 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins out of their five matches. Interestingly, Bangalore’s million-dollar recruit Chris Morris has not featured in any of their playing XI so far in the tournament.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Posts Latest Workout Video, Mocks Chris Morris For Background Noises: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore drops hint of Chris Morris’ debut for the franchise

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, South African all-rounder Chris Morris was roped in by the Bangalore franchise for ₹10 crore (US$1.4 million). However, the cricketer has not been selected in any of the five matches Bangalore has played in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season so far. The team is currently enjoying a five-day break before they take field for their next game against Chennai on Saturday, October 10.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Bangalore franchise took to their social media accounts to drop a hint about Chris Morris. They shared a moment of the cricketer’s net training session along with a caption “On the comeback trail”. With the post, the Bangalore franchise hinted perhaps that Chris Morris may make his debut for the franchise through the upcoming much-awaited Southern Derby against MS Dhoni-led Chennai.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Feels 'forever Classy' Virat Kohli Hasn't Lost His Form In 8 Years

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Morris likely to join Virat Kohli and co. against Chennai

Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Fined 12 Lakh For Bangalore's Slow Over-rate Versus Punjab

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore’s match against Chennai on October 10 will be followed by another fixture against Kolkata on October 12. The match against Chennai will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.  

Also Read | Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule and Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore team Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai to bat first after skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss

57 mins ago

ICC still keen on hosting World Test Championship final in 2021 as scheduled at Lord's

2 mins ago

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 3rd ODI preview

7 mins ago

IPL 2020: 'Team going in the right direction,' reckons Prithvi Shaw; hails overall effort

24 mins ago

IPL 2020: 'Going to be tough,' predicts Bangalore coach Simon Katich before 'next phase'

1 hour ago

Suresh Raina thanks Jammu & Kashmir Governor for opportunity to grow cricket in the region

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS