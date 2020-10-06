Chris Morris To Return In Bangalore Playing XI For Saturday's Southern Derby Vs Chennai?

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore lost to Delhi by 59 runs in the 19th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite their recent defeat, the Bangalore side is still placed at No. 3 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins out of their five matches. Interestingly, Bangalore’s million-dollar recruit Chris Morris has not featured in any of their playing XI so far in the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore drops hint of Chris Morris’ debut for the franchise

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, South African all-rounder Chris Morris was roped in by the Bangalore franchise for ₹10 crore (US$1.4 million). However, the cricketer has not been selected in any of the five matches Bangalore has played in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season so far. The team is currently enjoying a five-day break before they take field for their next game against Chennai on Saturday, October 10.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Bangalore franchise took to their social media accounts to drop a hint about Chris Morris. They shared a moment of the cricketer’s net training session along with a caption “On the comeback trail”. With the post, the Bangalore franchise hinted perhaps that Chris Morris may make his debut for the franchise through the upcoming much-awaited Southern Derby against MS Dhoni-led Chennai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Morris likely to join Virat Kohli and co. against Chennai

Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore’s match against Chennai on October 10 will be followed by another fixture against Kolkata on October 12. The match against Chennai will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

