Chris Morris Not Concerned About 16.25 Crore Price Tag, Says 'you Need To Perform'

Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Chris Woakes has made it clear that he will perform to the best of his abilities and not get carried away by the pressure of a hefty price tag in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9.

Morris was roped in by RR for a whopping INR 16.25 crores during the mini-auction in February this year.

'At the end of the day, you need to perform': Chris Morris

“I think it's natural to have a little bit of pressure when something like that has happened. I'd be lying to you if there wasn't any pressure but fortunately enough in the past, I have been coming in with quite a big price tag on my head. At the end of the day, you need to perform, no matter what the price tag is,” said Chris Morris during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. READ | IPL auction 2021's most expensive player Chris Morris humiliated by The Hundred

“I didn’t expect to be bought for that much and so many teams to employ my services. It’s humbling, I never thought I’d be playing these many IPLs,” the Proteas all-rounder added.

Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player at an IPL auction

The tall South African all-rounder became the most expensive player at an IPL auction during the IPL mini-auctions earlier this year. Morris entered with a base price of INR 75 lakhs. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at INR 10 crores.

The bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals. The fee smashed the record INR 16 crores paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Chris Morris' association with Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, the middle-order batsman will be representing the 2008 champions for the second time in six years. He was a part of the Royals squad during the 2015 edition of the tournament where he could only manage to amass 76 runs in the 11 matches that he got to play at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 165.21. Chris Morris also managed to register 13 scalps as well. at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 7.40.

The inaugural edition's winners were not convinced with his performances and released him in the following year's auctions where he was brought by the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils.