Chris Morris Reveals How His Golfing Skills Paid Off As He Stars In Rajasthan's Run Chase

South African all-rounder Chris Morris called himself a 'slogger' that swings everything he can after starring in Rajasthan Royals' run chase against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

With RR staring down the barrel, Morris accelerated in the death overs and was ably supported by Tom Curran as the former champions scored 29 runs in the final two overs to win the contest by three wickets.

'I am a slogger that swings everything I can': Chris Morris

"I thought Delhi bowled really well, David played an unplayable knock. T20 cricket anything can happen in the end, fortunately, went our way in the end. Dew plays a part here at the Wankhede, it does start to skid on. They hit the back of a length a lot better than we did. We got a few wickets early on, but they hit their lengths way better than we did. Our guys are experienced in taking pace off the ball and executed really well today. If we had to chase 140 odd when we got here, we would have taken it, so happy to get over the line", said Morris during the post-match interview.

"There are guys who get paid to bat and there are guys who get paid to slog, I know what I am. I am a slogger that swings everything I can, I play so much golf. The last game, the close game, we took so much out of that as a team. Chasing 222, it's quite a daunting task. For us to get as close as we did on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Guys took a lot of confidence into the game, but it's quite nice to know that we can win a game basically from anywhere after being down in the dumps. That's T20 cricket," he added.

Rajasthan Royals register their first win of IPL 2021

A disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32).

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL)

