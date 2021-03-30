Chris Morris Says Rajasthan's New Skipper Sanju Samson Has Got A 'great Cricket Brain'

Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Chris Morris has said that the team's newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson has got a great cricketing brain and that he will not hesitate to approach the Kerala cricketer in giving the young skipper tips if the experienced campaigner feels the need during matches in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9.

Samson was named Steve Smith's successor in January this year. Smith had led the inaugural edition's winners in IPL 2020. However, the 2008 champions had a forgettable outing as they finished as wooden-spooners. The Australian batting sensation was released by the franchise a month before the IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

'Got a great cricket brain' Chris Morris

"I'm obviously quite lucky I've got a very good relationship with Sanju, I have batted with him at Rajasthan and in Delhi. I don't see him a young captain I see him as a seriously good cricket player, who's got a great cricket brain," Morris said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. READ | Highest paid player in IPL history Chris Morris arrives in Mumbai to join Rajasthan Royals

"For a guy who can keep wickets and field, he's seen different angles, different approaches from the back and the side. So, you know, I'm sure it's got some good ideas, I'm sure it's got some interesting things that we can discuss when it comes to tactics and to what the plans are. He's the guy who is serious about the game, I am looking forward to playing under the new captain. I'll be giving him 100 percent support in anything he needs. I think it's going to be an exciting tournament," the Proteas all-rounder added.

The Royals will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with northern rivals as well as the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12.

Chris Morris' association with Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, the middle-order batsman will be representing the 2008 champions for the second time in six years. He was a part of the Royals squad during the 2015 edition of the tournament where he could only manage to amass 76 runs in the 11 matches that he got to play at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 165.21. Chris Morris also managed to register 13 scalps as well. at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 7.40.

The inaugural edition's winners were not convinced with his performances and released him in the following year's auctions where he was brought by the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils.

(With ANI Inputs)