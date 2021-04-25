Chris Morris worried about COVID in India, says 'our responsibility to keep people happy'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris, who picked up four wickets for 23 runs in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night, has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is an opportunity to keep people happy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After winning the match by six wickets with 7 balls to spare, Morris said it is the responsibility of the players to keep playing with smiles on their faces and to "keep people happy on the other side of the screen". The South African pacer further praised the frontline workers, who have been fighting hard across the country and all over the world to keep others safe.

"As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last two days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not entire India. So as a team, we just want to say the heroes out there, the frontline workers all over the world, to be doing what they are doing day in and day out for 24 hours a day is just incredible. As a team, we are feeling the hurt for everyone around the world. It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. Whether we winning or losing, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport," Morris said after the match.

RR vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals won the match and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede. The Men in Pink managed to keep the Eoin Morgan-led team under pressure for the majority of the match as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) first failed to post a high total for chase and then were unable to defend it. KKR batsmen failed to score runs against Rajasthan's lethal bowling attack. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Dinesh Karthik were the only players who scored some runs for their team as they made 22, 36, and 25 runs respectively. The viewers were once again starved of Andre Russell's explosive inning as the West Indian all-rounder scored just 9 off 7 balls. KKR could make only 133 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Chris Morris was the highlight for Rajasthan in the bowling department as the former Protea picked up 4/23

Rajasthan Royals suffered an early blow as English opener Jos Buttler was dismissed lbw by Varun Chakravarthy for just five runs. Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played his first game of the season, forged an important partnership before the latter was dismissed by Shivam Mavi for 22 off 17 balls. Shivam Dube came in and scored a quickfire 22 off 18 balls to add some runs to the board. In the end, Sanju Samson and David Miller finished the game for Rajasthan as they remained unbeaten at 42 and 24 respectively. Rajasthan now has 4 points from 5 games in the ongoing IPL 2021 edition and the franchise currently sits at number sixth position on the points table.

(Image Credit: IPL)