Eng Vs Pak: Chris Silverwood Wants James Anderson To Pick Up His 600th Test Scalp On Day 5

The head coach of the English cricket team Chris Silverwood wants James Anderson to pick up his 600th Test scalp and England to register a win in the ongoing third and final Test match at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. The tall speedster is just one scalp away from reaching the milestone. He is currently at 599. However, it remains to be seen whether he can pick up that all-important wicket on the final day where rain is expected to play a spoilsport.

'It would be brilliant': Chris Silverwood

“We’re all aware of the milestone Jimmy is looking at but he’ll get there. Hopefully, we’ll see it. It would be brilliant to see Jimmy get over the line. He’s an inspiration, isn’t he? 600 Test wickets. Wow", said Chris Silverwood. “He’s worked so hard to do it and he’s brilliant around the place. He’s constantly helping the other bowlers. It’s just superb to have one of the best in the world sitting in your dressing room and playing for your country. It is a massive achievement. To have two bowlers above 500 (Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad) and Jimmy closing in on 600 is an amazing feat", the English cricket team head coach added.

Anderson could have easily reached the milestone a lot earlier only if his fielders had not let him down in the first innings as a few catches were dropped off his bowling. Even in the second innings, opening batsman Abid Ali got a much-needed lifeline off the Test specialist's bowling when Jos Buttler dropped a sitter behind the stumps. He eventually went on to score a 162-ball 42.

The 38-year old had registered his 29th five-wicket haul in the game's longest format during the first innings. He finished with figures of 5/56 at an economy rate of 2.43.

Can Pakistan avoid an innings defeat?

Having already lost the series, Pakistan will be hoping for the final day's play to get washed away in order to avoid an innings defeat as they still continue to trail by a mammoth 218 runs with eight wickets in hand. England have already sealed the series after having won the opening contest at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

