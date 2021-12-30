Chris Woakes Backs Skipper Joe Root After Ashes Debacle; 'feels Like He Will Continue'

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has backed skipper Joe Root to stay on as Test captain despite their horror display in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22. The England cricket team are in the worst form in the longest format of the game as they have equalled the record of losing most Test matches (9) in a single calendar year.

They have already lost the Ashes 3-0 to Australia after their innings defeat in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England’s poor show in Tests has raised several questions on Joe Root’s credibility as captain and also on the future of head coach Chris Silverwood.

Joe Root will lead England for the 60th time surpassing Sir Alastair Cook (59) when they hit the ground for the fourth Ashes Test. However, the image isn’t clear whether Root will continue as the skipper after the conclusion of Ashes.

In a conversation with British media, Woakes backed Root and expects him to continue as England’s Test captain. He heaped praises on Root’s record as Test captain and showed his absolute support for him to stay on.

“Absolutely. Joe is a great cricketer, he's got a great cricket brain and I think his record as England captain is actually pretty good. Definitely, it feels like Joe will continue. Hopefully, he will. It's clear that the captaincy isn't having an effect on his batting, which a lot of the time with captains can be the case,” Chris Woakes said.

Australia vs England: Chris Woakes wants other batters to support England captain Joe Root

Root had a memorable run with the bat in 2021 as he managed to register 1708 runs which are the third highest in a calendar year and highest by a captain. Despite Root’s extraordinary performance with the bat, England failed to achieve success due to a lack of contribution from other batters. Woakes wants the other batters to lend a supporting hand to their skipper which will ultimately help the team to get over the line.

“The fact that he's scoring the runs he is is great for the team. It would be great if we could help him out with that and score a few more runs around him. Joe is a world-class player who has obviously had a fantastic year. When a guy bats as well as he has you would expect us to put in a lot stronger performances than we have,” added Woakes.

(Image: AP)