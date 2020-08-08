Chris Woakes Is Confident That England Can Beat Pakistan In The 1st Test At Manchester

Chris Woakes believes that England can still win the ongoing first Test match against Pakistan at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Woakes said that the English side encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and have overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

The visitors were reduced to 137/8 in their second innings riding on some stellar performances from the English bowlers. However, they have extended their overall lead to 244 runs which have not been chased more than once in the history of Old Trafford.

'We've definitely got the ability': Chris Woakes

"You will hear a lot about records and run-chases, but they are there to be broken. You look at those wins - those are the sort where we were written off," Woakes was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We've definitely got the ability. It's obviously going to be difficult, but we have got the players that can do it, " he said.

"You have to believe. We'll certainly give it a good go. It will be a huge win if we are able to do it," the frontline pacer added. "I'm not overly surprised he did what he does. We know he's capable of miracles. I had no idea he was able to bowl. It was nice to see him back performing. He's got a knack of picking up wickets. "When you are in a dogfight, he is the sort of player you want on your team," Woakes further added.

Can England rewrite history?

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107. Nonetheless, Azhar Ali & Co. failed to capitalise in their second innings as Masood got out without troubling the scorers and even Babar Azam departed for five. Skipper Ali's poor form continued as he was plumb in front of the wicket for just eight.

With eight down for just 137 runs on the board, the English bowlers will be hoping to run through the Pak tail-enders and restrict them to a manageable total. Meanwhile, they will also be hoping for their top and middle-order batsmen to fire all cylinders in the second innings and reach the target with two days left in the Test match.

