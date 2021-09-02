Chris Woakes Makes Impressive Test Return; Dismisses Rohit Sharma In His 1st Over: WATCH

Chris Woakes made an outstanding comeback to Test cricket as he picked up Rohit Sharma's wicket in his very first over of the ongoing fourth Test match between England and India. The Hitman made 11 runs off 27 deliveries before he was dismissed by the English pacer in the ninth over. The England vs India Test series is currently tied at 1-1, with one match ending as a draw.

Chris Woakes dismisses Rohit Sharma in an impressive comeback

Chris Woakes bowled a cracking delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma in his comeback Test match at the Oval. Woakes' delivery saw some carry and sharp movement as Rohit got a thick edge. English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow took a simple catch to ensure that the Hitman did not prove dangerous. Woakes has not played a Test match for England for over a year due to fitness issues. However, he was finally recalled to the team after he recovered from a recent heel issue.

Woakes makes a comeback to the English team in style, drawing first blood as Rohit nicks to Bairstow.



Fans praise Chris Woakes as he dismisses Rohit Sharma

England vs India live score

The inclusion of Chris Woakes in the England team has made a significant difference as Team India are struggling to get to a decent score. As things stand, India has only scored 117 runs and have lost six wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was batting well, has also departed for 50 runs from 96 deliveries. In terms of England's bowling performances, Woakes and Ollie Robinson have picked up two wickets each with James Anderson picking up the other.