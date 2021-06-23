Chris Woakes Recalls Taxi Ride That Cost Him A Place In England's Test Side

England fast bowler Chris Woakes hasn’t played any international Test cricket matches with the England cricket team since the beginning of the year 2021. The England fast bowler displayed a prominent bowling performance in the previously postponed IPL 2021 season, and yet Chris Woakes wasn’t included in the Test series against New Zealand that followed. It all started at the beginning of 2021 when a taxi ride to the airport with fellow teammate Moeen Ali cost Chris Woakes his place in the England Test team.

The taxi ride that cost Chris Woakes his place in the Test team

The incident started when Chris Woakes had shared a taxi ride with Moeen Ali during the England tour of Sri Lanka from the England cricket schedule 2021 in the month of January. Both the England players shared a taxi ride to travel from Birmingham to London's Heathrow Airport to join the England team on the Sri Lanka tour. However, once the England team reached Sri Lanka, Moeen Ali tested positive for Covid-19 due to which he couldn’t play the Test series.

Chris Woakes recalls the taxi incident with Moeen Ali

Simultaneously, Chris Woakes also couldn’t play the series as he was accompanied by Moeen Ali while travelling and since then Woakes hasn’t found a place in the England Test team for the England cricket schedule 2021. The England fast bowler recalled the taxi incident which cost him a place in the England Test side while speaking to The Daily Mail. Chris Woakes said that it was a big moment and there have been apologies, but they were put in an unfortunate situation and he missed out because of that.

Woakes continued by saying that he vented his frustration at the time. He also added that no stone has been left unturned during Covid but that was the one thing they did not get right for which he had to pay a price. He further added that even though he felt he was a shoo-in for the first Test, it didn’t mean he would have then played all Tests but he would have had a chance to put his hand up and put in a strong performance. Woakes felt that he had wasted his time by not playing all winter after the summer and according to him a player wants to make the most of his form.

Chris Woakes stats

Chris Woakes stats have seen him play 38 Test matches to date for the England team while taking 112 wickets. He has maintained an economy of 3.02 while registering 4 5-wicket hauls in his Test career. Chris Woakes played the IPL 2021 season with the Delhi Capitals team. He played only 3 matches while taking 5 wickets and maintaining an economy of 7.45.

