Chris Woakes Reveals What Separates Delhi Capitals From Ex-teams KKR And RCB: WATCH

Chris Woakes played his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) with the Delhi Capitals team 2021. The Delhi Capitals went against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 10th April. The Delhi Capitals won the encounter by 7 wickets and registered their first win of the IPL 2021.

Chris Woakes gets family-like vibe

In an interview with the DC TV+, Chris Woakes said that it's always good to start with a new team and he had been a part of a few IPL teams before. He further said that there is a good feel in the Delhi Capitals camp and it has a good family sort of vibe going on. He also said that winning the first game of the tournament always gives confidence to the team members but he also acknowledged that it is a single win and there are many games ahead of them, so they won't try to be ahead of themselves.

Delhi's first match

Delhi Capitals currently stand second on the IPL 2021 points table. The first win saw contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw with the bat and noteworthy balling performances from Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan which propelled the team towards victory. This was also the first win for Rishab Pant as a captain. In the post-match meeting of the Delhi Capitals team 2021, Ricky Ponting addressed the bowling performance of Chris Woakes since it set the tone of the match from the beginning.

Chirs Woakes IPL history

Chris Woakes was first picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 for a price of Rs. 4.2 crores. He took 17 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.77. In the year 2018, Chris Woakes was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 7.4 crores. But there he played only 5 matches taking 8 wickets. Delhi Capitals picked him for the 2020 season for Rs. 1.5 crores but he was ruled out due to injury. The 2021 season looks bright for the right-hand pacer since he took 2 wickets in his 3 over spell with an economy of 6.

RR vs DC live streaming

The Delhi Capitals is all set to take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 7 of the IPL 2021 which will be an RR vs DC live streaming party for all the fans. The RR vs DC live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will decide whether Delhi Capitals climb to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. The RR vs DC live scores will be closely monitored as the fans will have a keen eye on Prithvi Shaw. The RR vs DC live scores will decide whether the Delhi Capitals would be able to repeat their 2020 performance.

Image Credit: Delhi Capitals Twitter