Circular Of Virat Kohli's Delhi U-15 Selection In 2003 & Appointment As Captain Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation as he already has 70 international centuries to his name (27 in Tests & 43 in ODIs). Last month, Kohli became the first and only batsman in the history of the game to breach 3,000 T20I runs.

However, years before he became a world-class batsman, there was a time when the school where he had studied had issued a circular where his selection in Delhi's U-15 squad was announced and he was named the captain.

A circular from Virat Kohli's school days

The circular dates back to September 27, 2003, where three students including Kohli were included in Delhi’s U-15 team with the latter being asked to lead the side. The circular belongs to the modern-day batting megastar's school i.e. Saviour Convent school in Paschim Vihar.

The school itself proved to be a 'Blessing In Disguise' for Virat Kohli and that is where his cricketing career took off. When Virat was in Standard IX, he shifted to Saviour Convent to focus more on cricket practice. His hard work paid off instantly and he was selected to represent Delhi Under-15 to play in the 2002–03 Polly Umrigar Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer for his team with 172 runs.

However, a year later when he was appointed captain during the 2003-04 edition of the Polly Umrigar Trophy, he bettered his performance from the previous season and finished the tournament with 390 runs from five innings that included a couple of centuries as well as half-centuries each.

Take a look at the treasured circular here:

Virat Kohli in IPL 2021

Kohli has so far not succeeded in making his bat do the talking as he has only managed to amass 71 runs from three games. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as the season progresses. Meanwhile, his team Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in the ongoing season as they have won their first three matches. RCB, who occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in the IPL 2021 points table will be eyeing a fourth straight win when they lock horns with the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

