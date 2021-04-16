CIV Vs JIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 will be played between Jinnah Brescia and Cividate at the Brescia Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 16. Here is our CIV vs JIB Dream11 prediction, CIV vs JIB Dream11 team and CIV vs JIB player record.

CIV vs JIB match preview

With both teams all set to play in play-offs this match will be all about which team is likely to finish at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage. Jinnah Brescia are still at the top spot with 8 points table, while Cividate also has the same number of points but are in the third spot due to an inferior net run rate.

After winning the last two matches against Pak Lions Ghedi, Cividate will be coming into the match on the back of the great momentum and will be eyeing the top spot. Jinnah Brescia on the other hand beat Janjua Brescia by 69 runs in their previous match and will be confident of holding onto the top spot by winning this match.

CIV vs JIB weather report

The condition will be sunny but with no rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 45% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will be getting a chance to play the entire match without any reduction in overs.

CIV vs JIB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

CIV vs JIB player record

Dara Shikoh has looked in good form for Cividate in the tournament and will be looking to do well for his side which has a chance to go to the top of the table. Hassan Ahmad has been in terrific form with the bat for Jinnah Brescia throughout the tournament and will look to continue his good form with the bat.

CIV vs JIB Dream11 team

CIV vs JIB Dream11 prediction

As per our CIV vs JIB Dream11 prediction, JIB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CIV vs JIB player record and as a result, the CIV vs JIB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CIV vs JIB Dream11 team and CIV vs JIB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

