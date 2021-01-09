CK Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Super Smash T20 2021 Match Preview

The 13th match of the Super Smash League T20 has Canterbury Kings play against Central Stags on Sunday, The match is slated to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, January 10, 2021, and scheduled to start off 11:40 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at CK vs CS Dream11 prediction, squads and top picks.

It's a @SuperSmashNZ sell out on Sunday!



The first T20 match under the new floodlights on Sunday is at full capacity with 8000 people registering for their free tickets!



Check out our game day guide with some important information 👉 https://t.co/uON1BrNhL2 pic.twitter.com/tZDmafwvLZ — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 7, 2021

Canterbury Kings are currently unbeaten in the Super Smash T20 League, managing to win both of their matches. With eight points and a net run rate of +2.75, the hosts are slotted at the third position in the table. Their last outing came in the 9th match of the tournament where they registered a massive 10-wicket win against Auckland at the Eden Park, Outer Oval, and will be looking to carry on the positive form and replicate a match-winning performance on Sunday.

Central Stags, on the other hand, are slotted a position above their opponents. The visitors are currently slotted second on the league table with 12 points to their name. They have managed to register three wins of their fives matches with two losses also against their tally.

Central Districts will start the match after a massive win against Otago in the 11th match of the tournament. The visitors went on to register a comprehensive win by a margin of 53 runs at the University Oval in Dunedin and will be looking to push for a top slot with a win against the Kings

Squads for CK vs CS playing 11

Canterbury Kings - Tyler Lortan, Todd Astle, Jack Boyle, Cam Fletcher, Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Andrew Hazeldine, Ken McClure, Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Theo van Woerkom, Tom Latham, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry.

Central Stags - Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Adam Milne, Ray Toole, George Worker, Will Young, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Will Young.

CK vs CS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Cam Fletcher, Dane Cleaver

Batsman- Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, Chad Bowes, Will Young (VC)

All-rounders - Josh Clarkson, George Worker (C)

Bowlers - Will Williams, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry

CK vs CS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dane Cleaver or Chad Bowes

Vice-Captain- Cam Fletcher or Tom Bruce

CK vs CS Match Prediction

We predict a win for Canterbury Kings as the end result of the Super Smash T20 match.

Note: The above CK vs CS Dream11 prediction, CK vs CS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CK vs CS Dream11 team and CK vs CS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

