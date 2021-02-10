CK Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash Preliminary Final Match Preview

The Canterbury Knights will take on Central Stags in the preliminary final of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The CK vs CS match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The CK vs CS live match is scheduled to commence at 4:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here, we take a look at CK vs CS Dream11 prediction, CK vs CS live scores, CK vs CS match prediction and CK vs CS playing 11.

CK vs CS Dream11 prediction: CK vs CS live match preview

Central Stags will have a psychological edge over Canterbury Knights having beaten them twice during the league stage encounter. Central Stags finished the group stage at 2nd spot with 6 wins and 4 losses from 10 matches. On the other hand, Canterbury also finished with same win/loss record after 10 matches, however, they finished third on points table due to inferior net run rate. With a place in the final at stake Knights will look to put their loss behind in the final league stage match and try to give Stags a run for their money. Fans cn expect a fascinating contest between these two teams.

CK vs CS Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable CK vs CS playing 11

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Edward Nuttall, Will Williams, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Sean Davey.

CS: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler, Ben Tickner.

CK vs CS Dream11 prediction: CK vs CS Dream11 top picks

Doug Bracewell

Josh Clarkson

Cole McConchie

Daryl Mitchell

CK vs CS match prediction: CK vs CS Dream11 team

CK vs CS live: CK vs CS Dream11 prediction

As per our CK vs CS Dream11 prediction, CK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CK vs CS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CK vs CS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CK vs CS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury cricket / Instagram

