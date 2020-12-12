CK Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 1st Semi-final Preview

Colombo Kings (CK) will take on Galle Gladiators (GG) in the first semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Sunday, December 13 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The CK vs GG live will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our CK vs GG match prediction, CK vs GG squads and CK vs GG Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Windies power-hitter Andre Russell opens up on his forgettable Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign

CK vs GG live: CK vs GG Dream11 prediction and preview

The Kings finished the league phase as the table toppers with six wins and just two losses from their eight games. On the other hand, the Gladiators ended up at the fourth spot in the points table with just two wins and six losses. This is a do-or-die fixture for both sides as a loss here will eliminate the team from the competition while the winning team will progress to the final. The two teams met each other twice during the league phase, with both winning a match each. The Kings definitely have an upper hand in the contest because of their stellar form but the Gladiators are also quite capable of causing an upset.

CK vs GG Dream11 prediction: CK squad for CK vs GG Dream11 team

Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal (Wicket-keeper), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmantha Chameera, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

CK vs GG Dream11 prediction: GG squad for CK vs GG Dream11 team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Captain), Azam Khan (Wicket-keeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

ALSO READ | Isuru Udana of Bangalore IPL fame stars in Colombo's Super Over win vs Kandy; watch video

CK vs GG Top Picks

Colombo Kings - Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana

Galle Gladiators - Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohammad Amir

CK vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka (Captain), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva

All-rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Ashan Priyanjan, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore pacer Isuru Udana slams trolls for mocking Ashok Dinda often

CK vs GG Dream11 prediction

According to our CK vs GG match prediction, CK are favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | Quinton de Kock named South Africa's Test skipper ahead of home series against Sri Lanka

Note: The CK vs GG match prediction and CK vs GG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CK vs GG Dream11 team and CK vs GG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: LPL 2020

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.