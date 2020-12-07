CK Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Lanka Premier League 2020 Preview

The Colombo Kings will lock horns with the Galle Gladiators, in match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The CK vs GG match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm on December 7 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our CK vs GG Dream11 prediction, CK vs GG Dream11 team and CK vs GG Dream11 top picks.

CK vs GG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Colombo Kings have had a tremendous Lanka Premier League campaign, recording four wins with a sole loss in the middle. The Kings started off with a thrilling super over win over the Kandy Tuskers, following it up with a win over their competitors for tonight - the Galle Gladiators. Their only loss so far has come against the Dambulla Viikings in game three. Coming into this match, the Kings are on a two-match winning streak and are place second on the table.

The Galle Gladiators are in deep trouble after skipper Shahid Afridi was forced to leave halfway through the series. Winless at the series so far, the Gladiators will have to win each of their next three games and hope that other results go in their favour as well if they hope to make it to the playoffs. A close loss to the Dambulla Viikings - by just nine runs - bodes well for the Gladiators who will be looking to avenge their previous loss to the Kings. This saw the Kings put up a massive 96 runs in just five overs. Andre Russell's 65 off 19 was three more runs than what the Gladiators as a whole, managed to put up that game.

CK vs GG playing 11 prediction

Colombo Kings predicted playing XI - Thikshila de Silva, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal

Galle Gladiators predicted playing XI - Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Azam Khan (wk), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjay Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando

CK vs GG Key Players

Colombo Kings - Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

Galle Gladiators - Danushka Gunathilaka, Azam Khan, Dhananjay Lakshan, Asitha Fernando

CK vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Dinesh Chandimal (c)

Batsmen - Azam Khan, Danushka Gunathilaka (VC), Ahsan Ali, Laurie Evans

Allrounders - Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana

Bowlers - Qais Ahmed, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjay Lakshan

CK vs GG Dream11 prediction

According to our CK vs GG match prediction, the Colombo Kings will win this match.

Note: The CK vs GG Dream11 prediction and CK vs GG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CK vs GG Dream11 team and CK vs GG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

