CK Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Coimbra Knights are all set to face Gorkha 11 in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021. The CK vs GOR match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Here is our CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction, CK vs GOR Dream11 team and CK vs GOR playing 11. The CK vs GOR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction: CK vs GOR match preview

This is the first match of the tournament and so both teams will look to make a winning start to the tournament. Coimbra Knights are a fairly balanced side and will be well versed with the conditions. They will look to take advantage of that and push for a spot in the semi-final of the tournament.

Gorkha 11 lost out on the final last season and will look to win the title this time around. The team finished third after winning the bronze final last time around and will look to do even better. Speaking about the tournament, seven teams mainly - Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Malo, Oeiras, Indian Royals, Opporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons will feature in 46 high-octane T10 matches from Portugal. Gorkha 11, Malo and Oeiras will be the team to beat due to their experience of playing in the tournament.

CK vs GOR live prediction: Squad details for CK vs GOR Dream11 team

CK : Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

GOR : Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan Jr., Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo.

CK vs GOR match prediction: Top picks for CK vs GOR playing 11

Andrew Winter

Miguel Stoneman

Harjit Singh

Rahul Bhardwaj

CK vs GOR Dream11 live: CK vs GOR Dream11 team

CK vs GOR live: CK vs GOR match prediction

As per our CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction, GOR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CK vs GOR match prediction and CK vs GOR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CK vs GOR Dream11 team and CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

