CK Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Lanka Premier League 2020

The Colombo Kings will lock horns with the Jaffna Stallions, in Match 11 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The CK vs JS match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on December 4 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our CK vs JS Dream11 prediction, CK vs JS Dream11 team and CK vs JS Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Williamson's 200 Puts NZ On Top In 1st Test Vs West Indies

CK vs JS live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Colombo Kings and the Jaffna Stallions have both had very exciting starts at this inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Today's game promises to be a hard-fought one, with lots on the line for both sides. The Jaffna Stallions have remained undefeated at the series so far. With four wins in four games, the Stallions are in first place on the table and one more win will almost certainly put them through to the semi-finals.

The Colombo Kings meanwhile, have also had a great start to their LPL 2020 campaign, winning two of their three games so far. After a thrilling super over win in the first game, the Kings won their next encounter against the Galle Gladiators. Their only loss this season came in their last game against Dambulla Viiking. Currently, in third place on the table, the Colombo Kings will be looking to bounce back from their unfortunate 28-run loss in the last game. A win today could propel them to second place over the Viiking due to their 0.133 run rate.

Also Read | How To Get Steve Smith Out? Ex-IPL Teammate Shardul Thakur Claims To Have Found The Answer

CK vs JS playing 11 prediction

Colombo Kings predicted playing XI - Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russel, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay

Jaffna Stallions predicted playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal

CK vs JS Key Players

Colombo Kings - Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera

Jaffna Stallions - Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Usman Shinwari, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also Read | Rohan Gavaskar MOCKS 'nepotism' Jibe With Witty Response To Fan On Twitter

CK vs JS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando (VC), Andre Russel, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Dushmantha Chameera

CK vs JS Dream11 prediction

According to our CK vs JS match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will win this match.

Note: The CK vs JS Dream11 prediction and CK vs JS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CK vs JS Dream11 team and CK vs JS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Pakistan Loses Training Rights In New Zealand After Positive Tests In 53-man Squad

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.