CK Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

Canterbury Kings play Northern Knights in the 16th T20 match of the Super Smash 2020-21. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 15 and is scheduled to start at 7:50 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at CK vs NK Dream11 prediction, squads, top picks, and other match details.

Canterbury are ranked 3rd on the Super Smash 2020-21 points table. With 3 wins and one loss from 4 matches, the Kings have earned 12 points for themselves. Chad Bowes has been their top run-scorer with 120 runs under his belt while Matt Henry has been the best with the ball, dismissing 6 opposition players

Northern Knights have earned only 2 points from their 5 matches in the Super Smash 2020-21 as they sit at the fifth position. They have won only a single game and registered 4 losses from their 5 matches. Despite a string of poor performances, the Northern Knights consist of star players who can turn the course of the match very quickly.

The visitors of this match will reply upon Tim Seifert, who is their highest run-scorer with 206 runs. He also has a very good strike rate of 111. Scott Kuggeleijn has also worked his magic with the ball claiming 6 wickets at an impressive average of 29. However, he has been very expensive with his economy rate touching 9.66.

Squads for CK vs NK playing 11

Canterbury - Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Matthew Hay, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Matt Henry

Northern Knights - Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Katene Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Peter Bocock, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton

CK vs NK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Tim Seifert

Batsman - Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Katene Clarke

Allrounders - Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich

Bowlers - Matt Henry, Zak Gibson, Ed Nuttall, Joe Walker

CK vs NK Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Scott Kuggeleijn or Daryl Mitchell

Vice-Captain - Chad Bowes or Tim Seifert

CK vs NK match prediction

We predict a Canterbury Kings' win as the end result of this match.

Note: The above CK vs NK Dream11 prediction, CK vs NK match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CK vs NK Dream11 team and CK vs NK playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

