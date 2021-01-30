CK Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Match Preview

The Canterbury team will take on the Otago side in Match 25 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The CK vs OV match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The CK vs OV live match is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 30. Here, we take a look at CK vs OV live scores, CK vs OV match prediction and CK vs OV playing 11.

CK vs OV Dream11 prediction: CK vs OV live match preview

Canterbury are currently third on the points table with 20 points from 8 matches. So far, they have 5 wins and 3 losses and will look to win their 6th match when they take on the Volts on Saturday. They played their last match versus Wellington but went on to lose that match to their opponents by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, the Volts are struggling in the tournament and are placed 7th in the 8-team contest. So far the Volts have accumulated 8 points from 7 matches in which they have 2 wins and 5 losses. They lost their last three matches including two losses to Wellington and will look to end their slump by winning their upcoming contest versus Canterbury. This should be a fascinating encounter.

CK vs OV Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable CK vs OV playing 11

CK: Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall

OV: Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford

CK vs OV Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CK vs OV Dream11 team

Daryl Mitchell

Matt Henry

Neil Broom

Edward Nutall

CK vs OV match prediction: CK vs OV Dream11 team

CK vs OV live: CK vs OV match prediction

As per our CK vs OV Dream11 prediction, CK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CK vs OV Dream11 prediction, top picks and CK vs OV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CK vs OV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

