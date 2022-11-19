The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on Friday was called off without a ball being bowled by both teams. The decision to call off the match in Wellington was taken by the officials following persistent rain. While players from both teams were involved in a fun session of 'footvolley', former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull lashed out at the organisers over the 'dirty' Sky stadium ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

'What a shambles of a place!': Doull unhappy with Wellington's preparations ahead of 1st T20I

Simon Doull, who is a part of the commentary team for the series, wasn't impressed with the preparations at the Sky Stadium. While cricketers were having fun inside the stadium, Doull took to Twitter and shared a photo of a dirty cloth, stating that he wiped the chairs in the commentary area with it. He wrote, "Another great reason to play here at ⁦@skystadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ."

⁦@Sportsfreakconz⁩ ⁦@martindevlinnz⁩ Another great reason to play here at ⁦@skystadium⁩ . I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ pic.twitter.com/Xnpz5BihcI — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) November 18, 2022

India vs New Zealand T20I Series schedule at a glance

After the IND vs NZ 1st T20I was called off due to rain, the cricketing action will now shift to Mount Manganui, which will be hosting the 2nd T20I on November 20. After Mount Manganui, the final match of the three-match T20I series will move to Napier and will be played on November 22. In absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the T20I side, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has been given the captaincy of the ODI team.

Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain in the series. The BCCI has also rested head coach Rahul Dravid for the series. VVS Laxman is coaching the Men in Blue in his absence. After the end of the T20I series, the two teams will square off in three ODIs. The first ODI match will be played on November 25 in Auckland, while the other two matches of the series will be played on November 27 and 30 in Hamilton and Christchurch respectively. Following the completion of the New Zealand series, Team India is scheduled to face Bangladesh.

India's T20I squad against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik