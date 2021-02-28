CLI Vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

City Lions (CLI) will go up against Hira Sabadell (HIS) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Sunday, February 28 at 3:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction, probable CLI vs HIS playing 11 and CLI vs HIS Dream11 team.

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: CLI vs HIS Dream11 preview

City Lions are currently at the third spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group B standings with eight points. Mubashar Ali and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning and losing three each (two N/R). Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with five points and a win-loss record of 1-4 (three N/R).

CLI vs HIS live: CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM local time, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

Also Read l RIW vs PIC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: CLI vs HIS Dream11 team, squad list

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: City Lions squad

Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif, Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: Hira Sabadell squad

Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

Also Read l HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: CLI vs HIS Dream11 team, top picks

City Lions: Mubashar Ali, Raja Sikandar, Zahid Nawaz

Hira Sabadell: Harjot Singh, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: CLI vs HIS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi

Batsmen: Mubashar Ali, Irfan Muhammad, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid

All-Rounders: Heera Laal, Raja Sikandar, Ibrar Hussain

Bowlers: Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Zahid Nawaz

Also Read l CLI vs PIC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

CLI vs HIS live: CLI vs HIS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the City Lions will come out on top in this contest.

CLI vs HIS live streaming: How to watch CLI vs HIS live in India?

The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch CLI vs HIS live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the CLI vs HIS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The CLI vs HIS match prediction and CLI vs HIS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CLI vs HIS Dream11 team and CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l HIS vs PAK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live stream info

Image Source: Europeancricket.com

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.