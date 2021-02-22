CLI Vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

City Lions will face Hira Sabadell in the 51st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22 at 1:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction, probable CLI vs HIS playing 11 and CLI vs HIS Dream11 team.

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: CLI vs HIS match preview

City Lions are currently placed at the 4th spot on the Group B points table. They have won only one out of three matches so far in the tournament and will be looking to win their second match of the competition as they face Hira Sabadell in the upcoming encounter. Their last match was versus Pak I Care which they went on to lose by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, Hira Sabadell are yet to win a match in this season so far. They are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two matches. Their previous match was versus Ripoll Warriors which they went on to lose by 13 runs. They will look to start the day with a win. This match should be an interesting contest between these two sides.

CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CLI vs HIS Dream11 team

CLI: Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan

HIS: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain

CLI vs HIS live: Top picks for CLI vs HIS Dream11 team

Sikandar Raja

Heera Laal

Zahid Nawaz

Anwar Ul Haq

CLI vs HIS playing 11: CLI vs HIS Dream11 team

CLI vs HIS live: CLI vs HIS match prediction

As per our prediction, CLI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CLI vs HIS match prediction and CLI vs HIS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CLI vs HIS Dream11 team and CLI vs HIS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

