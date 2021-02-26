CLI Vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

City Lions take on Pak I Care in Match 73 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 26 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CLI vs PIC Dream11 prediction, probable CLI vs PIC playing 11 and CLI vs PIC Dream11 team. The CLI vs PIC live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Lauds Indian Team For Ahmedabad Win, Yuvraj Singh Trolls Him Comically

CLI vs PIC Dream11 prediction: CLI vs PIC match preview

Pak I Care have had an excellent ECS T10 Barcelona so far and have very much confirmed their ticket to the knockout stage. They have so far won six of their seven matches in the tournament, while one match finishing without a result. Pak I Care will have their eyes set on extending their winning run in the tournament and in order to do that, they will have to beat City Lions.

"Watch the ball carefully and get behind it"



Also me:



Follow all the LIVE action on our Facebook & YouTube page and on @Dream11 & @FanCode in India!



Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj#ECS21 pic.twitter.com/qwvx9Rrsju — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 26, 2021

City Lions, on the other hand, are third in Group B with six points and will look to win all their matches that will be played on Friday. Coming to the win/loss record, City Lions have won and lost two matches each, while the other two matches finished without a result. City Lions have a huge task in hand to beat Pak I Care, and so fans can expect a really cracking contest.

Also Read: India Vs England 3rd Test: All The 17 Wickets That Fell On Day 2; WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

CLI vs PIC Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CLI vs PIC Dream11 team

CLI : Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan.

PIC : Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

Also Read: RCB Team 2021's Australian Players In Dilemma After THIS New Cricket Australia Diktat

CLI vs PIC live: Top picks for CLI vs PIC Dream11 team

Raja Sikandar

Zahid Nawaz

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Jafri

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Echoes Virat Kohli On Major Ahmedabad Test Controversy, Fans Erupt: WATCH

CLI vs PIC playing 11: CLI vs PIC Dream11 team

CLI vs PIC live: CLI vs PIC match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CLI vs PIC match prediction and CLI vs PIC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CLI vs PIC playing 11 and CLI vs PIC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.