CLJ Vs ICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Romania Live Game Info

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ) take on Indian Cricket Club (ICC) in the third match of the ECS T10 Romania. The match is scheduled to take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest on Saturday, September 12 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CLJ vs ICC match prediction, CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team and the probable CLJ vs ICC playing 11. The ECS T10 Romania live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Cluj Cricket Club and Indian Cricket Club are amongst the four teams that will compete in the T10 tournament in Romania. The event, starting from September 12, will span across two days, as the top three teams will take part in the playoffs on Sunday. Both teams will look to make a mark in the league with a victory. It will be the second match for both the teams, with Cluj Cricket Club playing the series opener and the Indian Cricket Club playing two games on the trot against United Cricket Club and Cluj Cricket Club.
Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Gaurav Narad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra.
Syed Asad, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Ziarmal Sahak, Esmatullah Khan, Abbass, Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul,
Wicket-keeper: Sivakumar Periyalwar
Batsmen: Syed Haider, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh
All-rounders: Saeed Ullah (captain), Muhammad Isaq, Vasu Saini (vice-captain), Gaurav Mishra
Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Arun Chandrasekaran
As per our CLJ vs ICC match prediction, ICC will be favourites to win the match.
