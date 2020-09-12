CLJ Vs ICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Romania Live Game Info

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ) take on Indian Cricket Club (ICC) in the third match of the ECS T10 Romania. The match is scheduled to take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest on Saturday, September 12 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CLJ vs ICC match prediction, CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team and the probable CLJ vs ICC playing 11. The ECS T10 Romania live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CLJ vs ICC live: CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction and preview

Cluj Cricket Club and Indian Cricket Club are amongst the four teams that will compete in the T10 tournament in Romania. The event, starting from September 12, will span across two days, as the top three teams will take part in the playoffs on Sunday. Both teams will look to make a mark in the league with a victory. It will be the second match for both the teams, with Cluj Cricket Club playing the series opener and the Indian Cricket Club playing two games on the trot against United Cricket Club and Cluj Cricket Club.

ALSO READ | BAC Vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Romani Live Game Info

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team: CLJ team

Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Gaurav Narad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Likely To Miss 2nd ODI Against England After Getting Hit On Head In Practice

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team: ICC team

Syed Asad, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Ziarmal Sahak, Esmatullah Khan, Abbass, Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul,

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction: CLJ vs ICC Dream11 top picks

Taranjeet Singh

Satwik Nadigotla

Syed Asad Abbass

Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan

Sivakumar Periyalwar

ALSO READ | Vitality T20 Blast KET Vs SUS Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Sivakumar Periyalwar

Batsmen: Syed Haider, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh

All-rounders: Saeed Ullah (captain), Muhammad Isaq, Vasu Saini (vice-captain), Gaurav Mishra

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Arun Chandrasekaran

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Romania BAC Vs CLJ Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CLJ vs ICC match prediction

As per our CLJ vs ICC match prediction, ICC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, CLJ vs ICC top picks and CLJ vs ICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CLJ vs ICC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket