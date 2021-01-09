CM W Vs CH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020-21 Preview

Canterbury Magicians take on Central Hinds in their upcoming Women's Super Smash 2020/21 encounter. The match is scheduled to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, January 10 and starts at 8:10 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at match details like CM W vs CH W Dream11 prediction, squads and top picks.

The Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21, which began on December 24, has six teams taking part in the event. Otago Sparks, Auckland Hearts, Wellington Blaze, Northern Spirit, Canterbury Magicians and Central Hinds are set to compete with each other and aim to be in the top 3. While the first-ranked team gets a direct entry into the finals of the tournament, the second and third-ranked teams will compete in an Eliminator match before they play this all-important game.

Canterbury Magicians walk into the match following a convincing 8-wicket victory and will be hoping to continue building on their positive momentum. Currently slotted 5th on the table, the Magicians have managed to register only a 1 win from their 2 played matches. They have been unlucky as one of their matches was called off because of rain.

Central Hinds will walk into the match looking to get on the winning track as they aim for their first win of the Women’s Super Smash 2020/21 T20 campaign. The visitors will start the match with a poor track record of losing five matches on the trot, which has led to them being ranked last on the table.

Squads for CM W vs CH W playing 11

Canterbury Magicians- Frances Mackay, Natalie Cox, Kristy Havill, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Missy Banks, Laura Hughes, Jess Simmons, Jacinta Savage, Georgia Edge, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims, Kate Ebrahim, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite

Central Hinds- Rosemary Mair, Anlo van Deventer, Ashtuti Kumar, Jess Watkin, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Jamie Watkins, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Mikaela Greig, Natalie Dodd

CM W vs CH W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Natalie Dodd

Batswomen- Natalie Cox (C), Anlo van Deventer (VC), Kirsty Nation

All-rounders- Jamie Watkins, Frances Mackay, Mikaela Greig

Bowlers- Sarah Asmussen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Sims

CM W vs CH W Dream11 team Top Picks

Anlo van Deventer, Natalie Cox, Natalie Dodd and Lea Tahuhu.

CM W vs CH W Match Prediction

We predict a win for the Magicians at the end of the game.

Note: The above CM W vs CH W Dream11 prediction, CM W vs CH W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, CM W vs CH W Dream11 team and CM W vs CH W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

