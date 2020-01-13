CM-W Vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The upcoming 30th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 between Canterbury Magicians and Otago Sparks will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 14 and will start at 5:10 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match preview

Canterbury Magicians will now face Otago Sparks in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand.

Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Squad details

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11: CM-W Squad

Frances Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Ella Chandler, Nat Cox, Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Allie Mace Cochrane, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11: OS-W Squad

Hannah Darlington, Eden Carson, M Cowan, Suzie Bates (c), Emma Black, Marina Lamplough, AJ Wellington, Katey Martin, C Blakely, S Gray, Sophie Oldershaw, H Jensen, Bella James

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Katey Martin

All-rounder – Suzie Bates (c), Frances Mackay (vc), Jacinta Savage, H Jensen

Batswomen – Kirsty Nation, Eden Carson, Bella James

Bowlers – Emma Black, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks

Canterbury Magicians start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

