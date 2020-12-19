CM W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Preview

Canterbury Women are set to face Wellington Women in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 on Sunday, December 20. The match will be played at the Hegley Oval, Christchurch at 2:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our CM W vs WB W match prediction, probable CM W vs WB W playing 11 and CM W vs WB W Dream11 team.

CM W vs WB W live: CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams will be facing each other for the second consecutive day after the previous encounter on Saturday ended with Wellington Women beating Canterbury Women by 8 wickets. In Saturday's encounter, Wellington won the toss and decided to bowl first. Canterbury's batting lineup failed to make an impact as they were bowled out for 155 runs in 46.1 overs. Apart from KE Ebrahim (48 runs) no other batswoman could make a big score. For Wellington, 14-year-old Kate Chandler picked up 5 wickets for 41 runs.

What a win! 👏



63 from Thamysn Newton and a maiden List A half century for Caitlin King lead the Blaze chase and we take an 8 wicket win at Hagley!



Back again tomorrow to try and go back-to-back! 🏏



SCORECARD | https://t.co/ACKLz58rF6#WEAREWELLINGTON #HBJShield pic.twitter.com/51cceobfox — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 19, 2020

Wellington, in their chase of 156 runs lost two wickets but chased down the target in 32.1 overs. CR King scored an unbeaten 53 runs to take the team past the finish line, while Thamysn Newton was the top-scorer in the chase with 61 runs. Wellington will be starting the match slightly as favourites following their Saturday's performance, but Canterbury will be looking to put up a better fight and even the scores by winning the match.

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Probable CM W vs WB W playing 11

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: CM W playing 11

FL Mackay*, EK Kench, LEV Hughes†, GES Sullivan, NB Cox, SR Asmussen, AE Satterthwaite, MJ Banks, KE Ebrahim, KM Sims, LMM Tahuhu

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: WB W playing 11

JT McFadyen†, RM Burns, CR King, TMM Newton*, GE Plimmer, JM Kerr, MP Singh, XAR Jetly, DM Doughty, BC Molony, KM Chandler

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CM W vs WB W Dream11 team

Jacinta Savage

Jessica McFadyen

KE Ebrahim

Kate Chandler

CM W vs WB W match prediction: CM W vs WB W Dream11 team

CM W vs WB W live: CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction

As per our CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, WB W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, CM W vs WB W Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CM W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Wellington/ Twitter

