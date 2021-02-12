CM-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash Final Match Preview

The Canterbury Magicians Women (CM W) will face the Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the final match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CM-W vs WB-W match will be played at the Basin River. The CM-W vs WB-W live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 13. Here, we take a look at CM-W vs WB-W live scores, CM-W vs WB-W match prediction, CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction and CM-W vs WB-W playing 11.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: CM-W vs WB-W live match preview

The big final is being contested by two of the best teams of the tournament and so fans can hope for a great contest between these two sides for the title on Saturday. Coming into the final match of the tournament, Wellington are in fine form after a crushing 35-run win in the elimination final against the Auckland Hearts.

Canterbury on the other hand beat the Central Hinds by 30 runs in their previous contest. The Magicians played really well in the tournament to finish on top of the points table in the league stage. While the Magicians are the team to beat, Wellington will be hoping for their two best players in form of Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr to deliver a match-winning performance in the final.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: Probable CM-W vs WB-W playing 11

CM-W: Kate Abraham, Eli Mace Cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu.

WB-W: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: top picks for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 team

Sophie Devine

Amelia Kerr

Frances Mckay

Gabby Sullivan

CM-W vs WB-W match prediction: CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 team

CM-W vs WB-W live: CM-W vs WB-W match prediction

As per our CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, CM W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CM-W vs WB-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

