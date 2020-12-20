CM W Vs WB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, New Zealand Women's ODD Match Preview

Canterbury Women will go up against Wellington Women in the upcoming match of the New Zealand Women's ODD, 2020. The CM W vs WB W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 AM IST from the University Oval, Dunedin on Sunday, December 20. Here are the CM W vs WB W live stream details, how to watch CM W vs WB W live in India and CM W vs WB W live score.

CM W vs WB W live stream: CM W vs WB W prediction and preview

Wellington Women will certainly start as favourites in this match after beating Canterbury Women on Saturday. The match was a low scoring encounter in which Wellington emerged victorious by 8 wickets. The fixture proved to be quite special for 14-year-old Kate Chandler who picked up her maiden List A five-wicket haul. Chandler picked up 5 wickets for 41 runs to bowl out Canterbury for 155 runs.

In their chase, WB W did not have much trouble, thanks to a fine half-century from Caitlin King and Thamsyn Newton. King scored an unbeaten 53 runs, while Newton was the top-scorer in the chase with 61 runs. While WB W will start as favourites, CM W will certainly look to put up a good fight.

CM W vs WB W live stream: CM W vs WB W squads

CM W squad: Frances Mackay, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kirsty nation, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Kate Sims, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Kristy Havill

WB W squad: Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton (C), Caitlin King, Jessica McFadyen, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler, Sophie Divine, Amilia Kerr, Maddy Green, Leah Kasperek

CM W vs WB W live stream, pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather conditions for this match, there will be cloud cover during the game but without any chances of rain. As per Accuweather, the humidity forecast is at 88% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket.

Talking about the pitch for this match, the 22-yard strip will assist both batswomen and bowlers equally, but new ball bowlers will benefit from the overcast condition. There will be swing initially which bowlers will look to make use of. the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

CM W vs WB W live streaming: CM W vs WB W live scores and CM W vs WB W live in India

The CM W vs WB W match will not be televised live for fans in India but they can catch the CM W vs WB W live streaming on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel. The CM W vs WB W live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Image Source: Cricket Wellington / Twitter

