Coach Andrew McDonald Gutted As Rajasthan Get Knocked Out After A Lopsided Loss On Sunday

Rajasthan coach Andrew McDonald was gutted with Steve Smith & Co.'s performance after a lopsided loss at the hands of Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and termed it as 'below-par'. This contest was a virtual quarterfinal for both sides and it was Morgan & Co. who came out on top and ensured that they lived to fight another day.

'Below-par' performance: Andrew McDonald

"It was below-par performance and below what we'd expect. In the last couple of games, we've chased down big totals and today we never really got rolling. To lose five wickets in the powerplay generally puts you on the backfoot. We never really gave ourselves a chance to build a foundation and chase down the total," said McDonald in the post-match press conference. "Pat Cummins's first over was interesting - 19 runs with a wicket. And then he got another couple of wickets on the back of that. We can't pinpoint an exact reason. We thought we had the best of conditions in terms of the dew. We thought we gave ourselves a good start and it was a total we should have chased," he added.

Kolkata eliminate Rajasthan

The two-time winners posted a challenging total of 191/7 in their 20 overs riding on a superlative knock of an unbeaten 35-ball 68 at a strike rate of 194.29 including five boundaries and six maximums after they were put in to bat by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith.

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were off to a brisk start but suddenly lost half their side inside the Powerplay. The onus was on the middle-order duo of Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia to help their team get over the line but neither of them could do anything exceptional and in the end, perished with the asking rate getting steeper.

The 2008 champions were restricted to 131/9 in their 20 overs. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered an emphatic 60-run win to strengthen their playoff hopes while Rajasthan have been knocked out of this year's tournament.

READ: Morgan Hails Dinesh Karthik's One-handed Screamer, Says It Was 'completely His Wicket'

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.