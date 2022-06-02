Coach McCullum Reveals Big Trouble For England In Test Cricket; 'needs To Be Strong'

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum started his tenure as the head coach of the England Men’s Test team last week, after being appointed for the role on May 12. In his first assignment as the head coach, the 40-year-old will guide England against New Zealand in a three-match Test series, which begins on June 2, at the home of cricket, Lord’s. Speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of the first Test, McCullum said the format needs England to be strong and watchable, to avoid troubles.

England sits at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table for the 2021-23 cycle, with seven defeats, four draws, and only one win to their credit. The team has gone through all the turmoil, starting from the humiliating 4-0 loss in the Ashes 2021-22 against Australia, to Joe Root’s resignation as the skipper of the team. With Ben Stokes now leading the side and McCullum being chosen as the head coach, the English team looks determined to script a comeback.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the 1st ENG vs NZ Test, McCullum said, “ "Test cricket needs England to be strong, competitive and playing a watchable style of cricket. If not, it is in big trouble. I think Test cricket has been on a slightly downward path and the only people who can change that really are England. The appreciation of Test cricket in this part of the world, the history”.

A look at England's squad against New Zealand

England’s squad for the Test series against the Kiwis will see the return of many players to the squad, alongside the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Both players were dropped from England’s squad against West Indies despite being the most prolific wicket-takers in history of England’s Test history. However, England are also missing the services of players like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood, and Matt Fisher due to injuries.

England Test XI vs New Zealand: 1. Zak Crawley, 2. Alex Lees, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Jonathan Bairstow, 6. Ben Stokes- captain, 7. Ben Foakes- wicketkeeper, 8. Matthew Potts, 9. Jack Leach, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. James Anderson

(Image: AP)