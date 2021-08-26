Last Updated:

Coach Mickey Arthur Slams Twitter User Over Comment On Star Sri Lankan Duo In IPL

The Sri Lanka Men’s National Cricket Team Head Coach Mickey Arthur slammed a Twitter user who questioned him on his silence over players selected for IPL

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Sri Lanka

Image: AP


The Sri Lanka Men’s National Cricket Team Head Coach Mickey Arthur slammed a Twitter user who questioned him on his silence over his players being selected for IPL. Arthur was accused of saying nothing on the selection of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

Sri Lankan players were unsold in the IPL auction earlier due to national team commitments. The IPL 2021 was paused midway through the season due to the rising spike of the Coronavirus cases in India. The IPL will resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

READ | England vs India: Fan predicts Kohli's dismissal, Twitter demands prophecy for 71st ton

Sri Lankan Players in IPL - Hasaranga and Chameera signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga has been brought in as a replacement for Australian leggie Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for the IPL second phase. Hasaranga, who had a base price of Rs. 50 Lakhs, went unsold in the IPL auction. Dushmantha Chameera, who too was unsold in the auction, has been called up as a replacement for Australia's Daniel Sams, who pulled out of the tournament.

READ | IPL: MS Dhoni hunts for ball after magnificent six during CSK training session; watch

Hasaranga and Chameera are yet to get Sri Lanka Cricket Board's permission to play in the IPL. Reports suggest that the Sri Lankan board is set to meet in the coming week to take a decision for no-objection certificates to play in overseas franchise leagues.

READ | IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya flaunts uber-expensive watch as he enjoys time in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lankan pacers will get a decent amount of exposure to the pitch and weather conditions in the UAE. Sri Lanka will also host South Africa for three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals from September 2 to 14, and are hesitating to release their players for non-national commitments.

READ | Hardik Pandya ranks above Virat Kohli, Ronaldo in list of 2021's Most Marketable Athletes

Image credits: AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND