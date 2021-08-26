Coach Mickey Arthur Slams Twitter User Over Comment On Star Sri Lankan Duo In IPL

The Sri Lanka Men’s National Cricket Team Head Coach Mickey Arthur slammed a Twitter user who questioned him on his silence over his players being selected for IPL. Arthur was accused of saying nothing on the selection of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

I speak to our players most days and dont have to go on social media to congratulate them,I do that behind closed doors!

Before you comment think a bit! https://t.co/YP3kvsI6fi — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 25, 2021

Sri Lankan players were unsold in the IPL auction earlier due to national team commitments. The IPL 2021 was paused midway through the season due to the rising spike of the Coronavirus cases in India. The IPL will resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sri Lankan Players in IPL - Hasaranga and Chameera signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga has been brought in as a replacement for Australian leggie Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for the IPL second phase. Hasaranga, who had a base price of Rs. 50 Lakhs, went unsold in the IPL auction. Dushmantha Chameera, who too was unsold in the auction, has been called up as a replacement for Australia's Daniel Sams, who pulled out of the tournament.

Hasaranga and Chameera are yet to get Sri Lanka Cricket Board's permission to play in the IPL. Reports suggest that the Sri Lankan board is set to meet in the coming week to take a decision for no-objection certificates to play in overseas franchise leagues.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lankan pacers will get a decent amount of exposure to the pitch and weather conditions in the UAE. Sri Lanka will also host South Africa for three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals from September 2 to 14, and are hesitating to release their players for non-national commitments.

Image credits: AP